Local News

One woman dead, Police standoff at home in downtown Topeka

By:

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 01:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 01:59 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Around noon on Sunday police found a woman dead at a home in downtown Topeka. That death triggered a police standoff. 

Several Topeka police officers surrounded the home at 15th and Tyler Streets. There was also an armored car and a K-9 unit. Officers at the home were using a speaker to ask a man inside to come out. 

The investigation and standoff are still very active and ongoing. Police are asking you to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will give updates as they are available. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video