Ongoing high-speed chase puts Melvern schools on lockdown

MELVERN, Kan. (KSNT) – A high-speed chase on Wednesday through Melvern sent a local school district into lockdown.

A spokesperson for Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456 confirmed that the school district is still in a modified lockdown. As of 1:38 p.m., they said authorities have not given the district an all-clear message because the pursuit is ongoing southeast of Melvern. USD 456 remains in a “modified lockdown” at this time.

The school first went into lockdown around 11 a.m. when law enforcement cars made their way through Melvern chasing a suspect, according to USD 456.

“This morning at 10:50 a.m., a high-speed pursuit involving law enforcement travelled through the town of Melvern. The pursuit began south of town, but travelled as far north as Roberts Street, close to MDCV JH/HS. Once alerted of the pursuit as it travelled into town, MDCV JH/HS was put on full lockdown for the safety of the students. All students and staff are safe and the pursuit has travelled out of town into the county. At this time, the building will remain on a modified lockdown, allowing for food service and the change of classes, until notified by law enforcement that it is safe to resume full regular activities. Due to the continued pursuit within the county, the early-release scheduled for today has been cancelled and classes will continue for the remainder of the day. Unless notified otherwise, parents/guardians can plan on a typical student dismissal and bus service at 3:30 p.m. today.” Marais des Cygnes Valley School District

Just before 2:30 p.m., the school district said law enforcement gave them the all-clear and students will be dismissed at their usual 3:30 p.m. dismissal.

All after-school activities will be held as previously scheduled, according to the district.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Department said it could not share information about the chase at this time. This is a developing story.