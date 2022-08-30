An “ongoing incident” has been reported by the Junction City Police Department. (File: Getty)

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department has issued a warning to local residents regarding an “ongoing incident.”

According to the JCPD, residents are asked to avoid the area between the 500 block and 1000 block of Skyline Drive due to an ongoing incident involving the JCPD and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office that started around 4:40 p.m. Skyline Drive along with surrounding roads are currently closed to all through traffic.

