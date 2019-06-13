Only 150 tickets left for Topeka's St. Jude Dream Home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Tickets have dropped under 200 remaining Thursday morning, with only hours before the drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home.

Tickets are going fast as KSNT's volunteer phone bank takes reservations. St. Jude spokeswoman Lydia Chapman confirmed only around 150 are left. You can call the phone bank to get yours at 1-800-846-2640 or click here to get one online.

One lucky winner's ticket will be drawn Thursday. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath and approximately 3600-square-foot house is valued at $485,000. A local St.Jude patient also had the chance to help decorate the home.

DREAM HOME 🏡 - There is only a few hundred tickets left for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Topeka. Posted by James Ryan KSNT on Thursday, June 13, 2019

All proceeds go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps children fight serious illnesses like cancer at no cost to the parents.

Suggest a correction or submit a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.