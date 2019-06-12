Only hundreds of tickets left for St. Jude Dream Home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Remaining tickets have dropped into the hundreds Wednesday afternoon for Topeka's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital spokeswoman Lydia Chapman confirmed 975 tickets remain as of Wednesday morning. KSNT's volunteer phone bank is standing by for your call to reserve a ticket at 1-800-846-2640. You can also click here to get one online.

One lucky winner's ticket will be drawn Thursday. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath and approximately 3600-square-foot house is valued at $485,000. A local St.Jude patient also had the chance to help decorate the home.

All proceeds go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps children fight serious illnesses like cancer at no cost to the parents.