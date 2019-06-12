Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - There is only one day left to reserve a ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home and tickets are going fast!

You can call to reserve a ticket at 1-800-846-2640 or click here to get one online.

One lucky winner's ticket will be drawn Thursday. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath and approximately 3600-square-foot house is valued at $485,000. A local St.Jude patient also had the chance to help decorate the home.

All proceeds go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps children fight serious illnesses like cancer at no cost to the parents.

