TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Open Arms Outreach Ministry will be hosting a community food giveaway Monday night from 5-7 p.m. or until all the food is gone. The ministry is located at 2401 SE 11th Street.

There are no requirements to receive boxes of food. All you need to do is show up to receive meats, produce and more.

The event is hosted by the Missions department and willing workers.