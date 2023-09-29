TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local North Topeka Arts District (NOTO) café is gearing up to reopen early next month.

KSNT 27 News spoke with the new owner of Bradley’s Corner Café, Jacque Duchesneau, who confirmed the opening date for the business is Monday, Oct. 2. The café is located in the NOTO area at 844 North Kansas Avenue.

In a previous interview with KSNT 27 News, Duchesneau said he was working with the old owner of the café, Bradley Jennings, to see the business reopened. He said he plans to keep much of the café as it was under Jennings with only minor changes coming to the menu and interior.

Keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.