TOPEKA (KSNT)– The countdown is on before the new Dutch Bros location starts serving up coffee, cold brew and its Dutch Frost in Topeka next month.

A spokeswoman with Dutch Bros, a national coffee chain, confirmed with 27 News the store has a projected opening date of June 2. The store is in the Wanamaker Square shopping center, near Ulta Beauty, Old Navy and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.

This will be the first location for the store in Topeka. Other Kansas locations can be found in Wichita, Kansas City, Kan., Overland Park and Olathe.

The company is known for specialty coffee featuring hand-pulled espresso, nitro cold brew, exclusive Rebel energy drinks and more. Dutch Bros’ mission is to create a positive experience for customers every day and has more than 650 locations across the U.S.