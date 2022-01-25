Opening day for new Topeka gas station is today

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A brand new Kwik Shop opened in Topeka today with free fountain drinks, 99 cent hot dogs, and fuel discounts.

The 7,632-square-foot facility will include 10 fueling stations, 47 parking spaces, and food options that include Taco John’s and Sbarro. The Taco John’s is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and the Sbarro is slated to open at a later date.

“We are excited to expand in Kansas, offering our guests a new destination for dining and more,” said George Fournier, President of EG America. “By partnering with great concepts like Taco John’s and Sbarro, we know this location will become a popular stop for Topeka residents.”

For a limited time, Kwik Shop will be offering special deals that include:

Free fountain and frozen drinks (limit one per customer)

99-cent hot dogs and roller grill items

An additional 10 cents off (for a total of 20 cents off every gallon of gas) when they sign up for the SmartPay Rewards app (limited time only)

Then beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Taco John’s will offer the following promotions: