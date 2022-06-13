TOPEKA (KSNT) – Operation Backpack is underway.

Volunteers in North Topeka are giving out weekend snacks for school-age children every Thursday. The sacks contain enough non-perishable snacks to last the whole weekend.

The snacks can be picked up at Logan Elementary School from 11 a.m. to noon inside the school or outside in the drive-thru. You can also get food snacks at the Garfield or Oakland Community Centers.

Operation Backpack will go through July at Logan Elementary and through August at the Community Centers.

