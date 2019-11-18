Operation Christmas Child kicks off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Starting Monday, you can help keep the holidays bright for families in need.

Operation Christmas Child is back again with a new goal of collection 10,000 shoe boxes in the Topeka area.

All week long, volunteers are collecting shoeboxes filled with toys to give to kids all around the world. People can decide if they want to donate to a boy or girl and pick out toys for that age range.

Organizers said for some of the kids, it could be the only gifts they get.

“It’s our way of sharing that love with somebody in a way that kids understand,” said Sabrina Scheerer, area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child. “Kids understand something that they can touch and feel and see.”

You can donate from now until Nov. 25 at multiple drop off locations in Topeka. You can find a full list HERE.