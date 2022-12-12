OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Tis the season of giving and one local county is putting their resources to good use.

Multiple organizations in Osage County teamed up for the third annual Operation Christmas For Kids toy drive. The sheriff’s office, fire department, emergency responders, Kansas Highway Patrol and more came together to give back to their community.

Operation Christmas makes it possible for children in the area to still experience the holidays, even as their parents may not be able to pay for gifts in these hard times.

“I’m telling you it keeps getting bigger every year,” said Scott Perkins, director of Help House. “I’m thankful as the director here to have the opportunity to share what they do for kids and families that wouldn’t have the opportunities to get some of the stuff that you’ve seen come in here.”

This year, donations went to two local organizations: ECAT in Osage City and Help House in Lyndon. Parents will have the opportunity to pick out the perfect gift for their kiddo, starting later this week.