‘Operation Grinch’ leads to 38 arrests in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than a few ‘Grinches’ were arrested over the past week by the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The results of so-called ‘Operation Grinch’ were released on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The operation ran from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 during which time TPD and SCSO joined together to target individuals with burglary and theft warrants for their arrest.

A Shawnee County Sheriff apprehends the Grinch this holiday season. (Photo courtesy of Topeka Police Department)

A total of 271 warrants were attempted to be served through last week. Of these, 53 warrants were successfully served including 20 felony warrants, 24 misdemeanor warrants and 9 City of Topeka warrants. A grand total of 38 individuals were arrested by the conclusion.

“Operation Grinch is a continued proactive approach aimed at keeping our community safe for our citizens during the holidays,” Sheriff Brian Hill said. “The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will continue these enforcement efforts in order to ensure that our community remains safe.”

TPD posted the results of their operation to Facebook, which can be viewed here.