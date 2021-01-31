Operation IKE bringing thousands of Dickinson County residents vitamins

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of people in Dickinson County are working to spread some hope during a difficult time.

Operation IKE, named after former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, creates care packages filled with vitamins and hand sanitizer to help strengthen their immune system and stay safe. Over the past three weeks, the group has given these packages to staff members at every school in the county, with the help of state and local funding.

“She said, ‘My son was so thrilled today at work to receive his vitamins,'” said Operation IKE Organizer Gina Dalton in regards to one grateful recipient. “That means the world to me, that that young man feels cared for, he feels appreciated.”

On Sunday, the group put together over 1,000 packages to go to grocery store employees, with the hope of extending the packages to elderly living facilities and the general public.

Currently, the Dickinson County Community Foundation is accepting donations for these care packages, as well as the 24-7 Travel Store in Abilene, which will double the donations received.

If you are interested in donating or receiving a care package, Dalton can be reached at ginadaltonrealto@gmail.com.