OPERATION KANSAS STRONG: Kansas Air National Guard to salute healthcare workers with flyover

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Air National Guard’s Topeka branch plans to fly over Kansas to salute healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic.

The 190th Air Refueling Wing announced Friday that “Operation Kansas Strong” will see their KC-135 Stratotanker plane fly over Emporia, Manhattan, Topeka and Lawrence Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. Dr. Lee Norman will also fly on the tanker as state surgeon for the Kansas Army National Guard.

The flyover will visit the following locations:

Emporia:

1 p.m. – Emporia Police Department

1 p.m. – Newman Regional Health Hospital

1 p.m. – Downtown Emporia

Manhattan:

1:13 p.m. – Riley County Police Department

1:13 p.m. – Manhattan Surgical Hospital

1:13 p.m. – Manhattan Vet Center

1:13 p.m. – Ascension Via Christi Hospital

1:15 p.m. – Downtown Manhattan

Topeka:

1:26 p.m. – Stormont Vail Hospital

1:26 p.m. – St. Francis Campus

1:26 p.m. – State Capitol Building

1:28 p.m. – Topeka Veteran Affairs Hospital

1:29 p.m. – Topeka Police Department

Lawrence:

1:34 p.m. – Lawrence Memorial Hospital

1:34 p.m. – Lawrence Police Department

1:34 p.m. – Downtown Lawrence

1:37 p.m. – Lawrence VA Hospital

The Topeka wing commander said he and his guardsmen are excited to give back to people on the front lines fighting coronavirus in Kansas.

“The 190th Air Refueling Wing salutes each Kansas citizen serving on the frontlines during the

fight against COVID-19. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to show our gratitude and solidarity on behalf of all of the Airmen and Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard and the members of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to the thousands of Kansas heroes who are working tirelessly to battle COVID-19.” Col. Dan Skoda, 190th Air Refueling Wing commander

Kansas National Guardsmen will also be on-site at one location in each city to support local medical teams and first responders in the area. Exact flyover times are subject to change.