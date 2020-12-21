‘Operation Santa Claus’ provides gifts for needy families in Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Military families in need can get help for the holidays by signing up for “Operation Santa Claus” in Fort Riley. The program provides two gifts per child and other items for the whole family to make sure families in need have gifts to open on Christmas.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Armando Matute is working as “Chief Elf” during this year’s program. He said they are seeing more need than in years past.

“Some individuals feel bad for using our workshop, but we try to tell them it’s natural,” Matute said. “Especially this year being a very harsh year for a lot of families. A lot of spouses seem to have lost jobs this year so it’s definitely taken a toll financially.”

During an average year, Matute said they serve around 700 children. This year, he said they have served nearly 1,000 children with a few days left.

Matute said “Operation Santa Claus” will be open Monday and Tuesday by appointment, and Wednesday for emergencies. Families can call (785) 239-2771 for more information.

People can donate new, unwrapped presents for infants up to teens. These should be worth around $15 to $20 each.

Donations can be dropped off at Operation Santa Claus Headquarters at 2600 Trooper Drive or call (785) 239-2771 to see what other drop off locations are available. They can also be mailed to P.O. Box 2427, Fort Riley, Kansas 66442.