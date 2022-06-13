OSAWATOMIE (KSNT) – The Osawatomie Police Department has revealed the results of a narcotics trafficking operation dubbed ‘Wizard of Oz,’ on Monday.

The months-long operation was focused on the “dangerous narcotics trafficking” happening within the local community. The goal was to identify and disrupt methamphetamine traffickers and distributors in order to combat the harm caused by illicit narcotics. Detectives with the OPD managed to get four narcotics arrest warrants and one narcotics search warrant through the Miami District Court.

At 7:15 a.m. on June 13, 2022, the OPD, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations started to execute their search and arrest warrants in the City of Osawatomie. After the operation concluded, six people were taken into custody for the following charges:

(Photo Courtesy/Osawatomie Police Department)

Robert Kenneth James Aicher, 36, of Osawatomie Three counts of unlawful cultivation or distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Three counts of aggravated endangering of a child One count of criminal damage to property

Krystal L. Nelson, 36, of Osawatomie Three counts of aggravated endangering of a child

Jeremy N. Fortmeyer, 42, of Osawatomie Four counts of unlawful cultivation or distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) within 1,000 feet of school property Four counts of unlawful cultivation or distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with no drug tax stamp affixed One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Tina M. Watt, 39 One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Debra L. Darner-Redburn, 62 One count of possession of drug paraphernalia



The residential search warrant was served at a residence on the 500 block of Brown Avenue in Osawatomie. At the end of the search warrant, numerous items relating to narcotics use, trafficking and distribution were collected, including 11 grams of methamphetamine.