BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Tribal officials report that a small group within the Kickapoo Tribe tried to overthrow elected leaders, attempting to oust the Tribal Council.

The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas put out a press release detailing how select members within the tribe tried to usurp constitutionally-elected officials over the weekend. However, Chairman Lester Randall reports that “order has been restored to the Kickapoo Tribal Council” as of Monday, June 12.

Members of the Tribal General Council met on Saturday, June 10 for a General Council meeting, which are held biannually in January and June, according to the press release. The meetings are used for Tribal business and elections are held in September, per the tribe’s constitution.

The Kickapoo Tribe said in a press release that a, “small but aggressive group of Tribal members” appeared at and disrupted the June 10 meeting. They allegedly intimidated the sitting Tribal Council members, who ended the session prematurely due to safety reasons.

The press release goes on to say that after the Tribal Council left, the small group held a mock election, falsely claiming to install a new Tribal Council. This process was illegal, a violation of tribal law and violated the rights of more than 1,000 eligible voters not present at the meeting, according to the release.

The group then allegedly occupied the Tribal administrative building. Tribal leadership says this matter is set to be handled through Tribal Court.

“Our Kickapoo Tribe consists of over 1500 members. The vast majority care for and desire efficient Tribal management. It is sad that a very small faction was able to unlawfully hijack a General Council meeting. This faction has attempted to elect officers over the years. With no success. When their lawful attempts failed, they took matters into their own hands. We applaud the Tribal Court for swiftly returning order. The law will be followed by the Kickapoo Tribe. Reports of a new Tribal Council election are false.” Kickapoo Tribal Council statement

The Kickapoo Tribe’s press release went on to state that the constitutionally elected leaders of the Tribal Council include:

Lester Randall, Chairman

Johanna Thomas, Vice Chairperson

Carla Ramirez Cavin, Secretary

Christopher Tucker, Treasurer

Bobbie Whitewater, Tribal Council Member

Christina Wahwasuck, Tribal Council Member

Jason Thomas, Tribal Council Member

The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas currently occupies land in Brown, Atchison and Jackson Counties. This area consists of more than 150,000 acres ceded to the tribe in the Treaty of 1854 between the Tribe and the U.S. government, according to the Tribe’s website.