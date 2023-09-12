TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local community group is working to gather Halloween costumes across the city for a costume giveaway.

This year, SENT Topeka is working through the month of September to gather new or gently used Halloween costumes in all sizes to give to those in the community who are in need of a new costume, according to SENT’s mental health specialist Tricia Sublet. The community group will collect all donated costumes and host a “Spooktacular Costume Giveaway” to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the holiday festivities.

“Families should not have to choose between participating in holiday fun or providing essential family needs,” Sublet said in an email.

After all of the donations are collected, the costume giveaway will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. Participating drop off locations are listed below: