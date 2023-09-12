TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local community group is working to gather Halloween costumes across the city for a costume giveaway.
This year, SENT Topeka is working through the month of September to gather new or gently used Halloween costumes in all sizes to give to those in the community who are in need of a new costume, according to SENT’s mental health specialist Tricia Sublet. The community group will collect all donated costumes and host a “Spooktacular Costume Giveaway” to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the holiday festivities.
“Families should not have to choose between participating in holiday fun or providing essential family needs,” Sublet said in an email.
After all of the donations are collected, the costume giveaway will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. Participating drop off locations are listed below:
- SENT Prep Academy | 206 SE Lakewood Ct.
- Sunflower Association of Realtors | 3646 SW Plass Ave.
- Milk and Honey Coffee Co. | 2200 SE 29th St.
- Dialogue Coffee House | 4009 SW 29th St.
- Coldwell Banker | 2222 SW 29th St, Topeka.
- Capital Gymnastic | 3740 SW South Park Ave.
- Community Bank | 5431 SW 29th St.
- My Gym | 1921 SW Gage Blvd.
- Darting Basketball Academy | 2200 SW Eveningside Dr. ***Monday – Thursday 5:30-8:30 pm.***
- Bonkers | 5515 SW 21st St.
- ROSS Elementary School | 1400 SE 34th St.
- SENT Office / CRC building | 455 SE Golf Park Blvd Office 121.
- Hamilton, Wilson & Hendrickson Orthodontics | 2235 SW Westport Dr.
- Blackbird Espresso Bar & Bistro | 4025 SW 10th Ave.
- Kirk & Cobb Realtors | 2810 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka.
- The Dance Factory | 5331 SW 22nd Place, Topeka.
- Grifols | 2915 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka.