Organizers cancel Sundown Salute amidst coronavirus concerns

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Organizers of the Sundown Salute announced the event cancellation Friday morning after deciding “the risks were too great.”

The event was originally scheduled to take place July 1 to July 5, 2020. Sundown Salute Chairperson Michele Stimatze said they were concerned for the safety of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are also aware of the hardship the pandemic has placed on our business community,” Stimatze said. “We just didn’t feel the sponsorship money would be available to put on this year’s event.”

The committee is planning on hosting the 4th of July parade if allowed, and the bands booked for this year are considering returning for the 2021 Sundown Salute.