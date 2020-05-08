Organizers cancel Topeka TopCon Pop Expo due to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka TopCon announced Friday morning it would cancel its 2020 event amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, scheduled to take place Sept. 19 – 20 at the Stormont Vail Event Center Exhibition Hall, has been canceled for the safety of all its participants.

“This was not an easy decision to make. But we feel that the health, safety and welfare of our Fans, Creators, Vendors, Guests and Staff took priority over the event,” said the TopCon team in a news release.

The Team did announce it would be holding TopCon in 2021, and tickets are on sale for $6 from now until the end of the year to say thank you for understanding. Reduced price tickets can be purchased here.

You can find more information and updates about the event by going to their website, TopConPop.com.