Organizers move Rally For Life events due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rally For Life events are being moved due to the winter weather. The annual pro-life rally usually takes place on the south steps of the Kansas Capitol. The rally will now take place in the first floor rotunda inside the statehouse.

Despite the weather, the March For Life will go on as planned. The march will start at the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 12:30 pm Wednesday. Instead of marching to the south steps of the Kansas Capitol, supporters will march east down 8th Street into the Visitor Center.