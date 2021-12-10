Organizers prepare for Sen. Dole memorial at Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Officials at the Kansas Capitol are busy preparing for the memorial of Senator Bob Dole. Outside of the state house there are barricades set up in anticipation for the arrival of Senator Dole.

Inside the Capitol, crews have been setting up flower arrangements and seating for the public. Doors will open to the public around 2 p.m. and the casket is expected to arrive at 4 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend this memorial service, but crews are advising people who plan on attending to think ahead.

“There’s limited space inside the Capitol so there aren’t seats for everyone,” John Hiller, a representative for the Dole family, said. “There will be standing room and there will be television screens available for people who couldn’t get a seat close to the ceremony itself.”

The arrival is planned for 4 p.m., so organizers are also encouraging people to plan ahead for traffic.