Original Bobo’s Drive-In family member, bookkeeper passes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A founding member of a famous Topeka restaurant has passed away, according to a local funeral home.

Louise A. Bobo, 93, passed away Jan. 13. After attending Pepperdine University in Los Angeles and marrying her husband Orville Wiles Bobo, Jr., she moved in 1948 to Topeka to help her new family start the Bobo Drive-Ins. Louise served as the bookkeeper for the 10th Street diner for 40 years, according to Dove Cremations & Funerals.

The Food Network nationally recognized Bobo’s Drive In on 10th Street in their show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” in the eighth episode of its third season. The show referred to the Topeka diner as “a drive-in straight out of the fifties, where the burgers and fries still come to your car, but they’re also making apple pie from scratch.”

(KSNT Photo/Kelli Peltier)

Louise also served as the Kansas Senate Secretary during 23 legislative sessions. Dove Cremations & Funerals will honor her with a cremation and memorial ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Mount Hope Cemetery Chapel.

Visit Louise Bobo’s obituary to leave a message of condolence.