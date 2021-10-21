Osage City neighbors rallying around elementary school para battling cancer

OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Folks in Osage City are rallying around a long-time elementary school para battling cancer. Jaime McCoy has been battling synovial sarcoma, a relatively rare form of soft tissue cancer, for the past eight years.

Jaime has had over 15 surgeries impacting her pancreas, spleen, right leg, rib, knee, both lungs, and eventually resulted in the amputation of her right leg. Up until this year, she battled her cancer while still working at the elementary school.

Jaime’s husband TJ said someone in her position would typically have a life expectancy of two and a half years. However, Jame is anything but typical.

“Part of what inspires me and keeps me going is the fact that we’re now 8 plus years into this,” TJ said. “Quite frankly, I probably would’ve given up a long time ago. I mean this many surgeries and learning to relive, losing a leg and being stuck in a wheelchair, but she keeps fighting. If you ran into her, she’d smile you’d never know she had cancer.”

More than a month ago, Jaime lost feeling in her left leg. She was taken to the hospital where doctors determined she has an inoperable tumor on her spine.

TJ said she is now back home after chemo treatment and spinal surgery. She is currently paralyzed from the stomach down.

“We’re hoping the family can help her heal,” TJ said. “Then again we’re going to start another treatment process, a chemo program that we are hoping will help prolong her life.”

While Jaime is healing, her friends and neighbors have stepped up to help. They set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with Jaime’s medical bills. It has already raised more than $6,300.

People can also send donations through the Venmo app to the username tjmccoyradioshack. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at First National Bank of Kansas at 18 Main Street in Osage City. Checks should be made out to TJ McCoy with “Jaime McCoy Benefit” written in the memo line.

There will also be an in-person fundraiser on Friday, October 29 at the Ridge Iron Grill in Osage City. There will be a benefit concert from the Backyard Legends Band. Tickets are $10.

There will also be a beef raffle and dinner specials from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. that night with local students serving as the servers. All tips will be donated to the family.

Join the “The Mighty McCoys” Facebook group for updates and information about future fundraisers.