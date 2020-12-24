Osage City teen rolls his car after falling asleep

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man from Osage City was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital after a single vehicle accident in Lyon County at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Noah Smith was driving a car on US Highway 56 in Lyon County when he fell asleep, left the roadway and rolled his car. The vehicle landed on its side.

The Osage City teenager had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Doug Stump, from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.