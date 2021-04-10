Osage City’s Smoke in the Spring event brings community together

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (KSNT)- The 18th annual “Smoke in the Spring” barbecue contest brought hundreds of people together in Osage City.

This is one of the first times since the beginning of the pandemic where people have been able to gather in large crowds.

“Overall we had a really nice crowd,” Corey Linton, with Osage City Parks and Recreation, said. “It wasn’t an overwhelming crowd. And it was just wonderful to see everyone out and about again. Kind of getting back to the normal.”

106 teams from 12 different states participated in the contest. This includes one local Topeka barbecue joint, Topeka BBQ Shop in Oakland. The contest is a two day event where community members can come out and taste barbecue from all over the United States.

For the chefs, it’s a friendly contest that puts their cooking abilities to the test to find the best barbecue around. And they all hoped to win the grand prize of $5,000. Each team turns in chicken, ribs, pork and brisket and the judges rank the food on a scale from 2 to 9.

Topeka BBQ Shop said it was a fun experience for everyone.

“This weekend was was a lot of fun but it was a lot of work. We vended for the public on Friday and we sold a lot of food,” Terrance Jefferson, an owner of Topeka BBQ shop, said. “Today on Saturday we did the actual competition which was a lot of fun.”

The restaurant also said they are happy things are starting to get back to normal.