Osage County burn ban in effect today, Oct. 14

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Emergency Management Office has issued a burn ban for today, Wed., Oct. 14, 2020.

No outside burning is allowed and all burn permits are suspended. The ban is in effect until Thursday at 8 a.m. and may be extended.

COUNTY WIDE BURN BAN IN EFFECT

There is a very high fire danger today. It is expected to be breezy today, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Temperatures will reach into the 80’s for much of northeast Kansas before a cool front arrives.