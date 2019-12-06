Several hurt, highway closed after Osage Co. crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A crash closed portion of Highway 75 in Osage County.

Multiple people were hurt in the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch. They could not confirm exactly how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

It happened Thursday evening on Highway 75 near 229th Rd., not far from Crossroads RV Park.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to the area around 8:00 p.m., according to dispatch.

KHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSNT News for the latest updates.