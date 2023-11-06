OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a juvenile following a school lockdown situation for USD 454.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said in an press release officials were notified of a potential threat against Burlingame Schools. School officials and its resource officer put the school into a shelter in place before following up with a lockdown at 11 a.m.

Deputies and officers with the Burlingame Police Department arriving at the school searched the area and found a juvenile suspect who was taken into custody at 11:40 a.m. KSNT 27 News asked Bret Lewis with the sheriff’s office if the juvenile was a student with USD 454 and was told “not currently.”

“We are thankful for the students and parents who reported the threats. We are additionally grateful for the Burlingame Schools, our School Resource Officer, and the Burlingame Police Department for resolving the situation quickly.” Sheriff Chris Wells

If you have any information to share with law enforcement regarding this situation, you can contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121. You can make anonymous tips to Osage County Crime Stoppers by clicking here or calling 877-672-7463.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.