LYNDON (KSNT) – Osage County voters are deciding whether to put in place a four-year, half-cent sales tax to build a new law enforcement center.

The project would be capped at $20 million and would be built in front of the current Osage County Sheriff’s Office in Lyndon. The new facility would house the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Operations Center, Dispatch, Evidence Lab/Storage and an ambulance bay.

It would also include a jail with more than 140 beds. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said the jail would be used to help pay for the facility and bring additional revenue to the county.

“We’ll farm in inmates, which generates revenue for the county,” Wells said. “At 85 percent capacity, we’ll generate $1.4 million for the county. That’s after paying the costs of the bonds and operation.”

Wells said the new facility is needed because the current LEC and jail are falling apart. Each of the buildings leaks when it rains, the floors are rotting and there is black mold present. He said the county has been sued multiple times due to the conditions at the jail.

If voters reject the half-cent sales tax, Wells said the county plans to build a smaller facility. It will include half the number of beds, which means there won’t be extra revenue. The county will fund it using a 30 year, three-quarter cent rise in property taxes.

Polls closed in Osage County at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. KSNT News will update this story as results come in.