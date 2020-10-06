Osawatomie man arrested, charged with human trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday a 51-year-old Osawatomie man was arrested and faces two felony charges after traveling to Topeka to meet an underage child Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said it and Kansas Highway Patrol received information from a concerned citizen on Sept. 29 regarding the possible human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child.

Monday night, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement officers arrested David D. Spears, 51, of Osawatomie.

The sheriff’s office said he attempted to meet up with a 17-year-old at a local motel.

The victim was placed into police protective custody.

Spears was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with two felonies: aggravated human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child.

A 17-year-old male from Topeka was also arrested and charged with commercial sexual exploitation for transporting the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.