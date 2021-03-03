Osawatomie man charged with human trafficking bound over for trial, faces more charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday an Osawatomie man charged with human trafficking of an underage child was bound over for trial.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol received information from a concerned citizen on Sept. 29 regarding the possible human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child. After an investigation, they took David D. Spears, 51, into custody after he checked in to ta Topeka hotel.

Kagay said the investigation showed Spears was traveling back and forth from Osawatomie to Topeka for several weeks and paying an underage child to engage in sexualy activity.

He was originally charged with three felonies related to human trafficking.

His preliminary hearing started on Dec. 10, 2020, but because of the pandemic, the state’s remaining evidence wasn’t presented until Tuesday. After this hearing, the state added more charges saying, evidence showed Spears engaged or attempted to engage in sexual acts with two underage girls between June and October of 2020.

The court found probably cause for Spears to stand trial. He faces the following charges:

3 counts of aggravated human trafficking, hiring a child for sexual activity

2 counts of attempted aggravated human trafficking, hiring a child for sexual activity

Commercial sexual exploitation of a child

Distributing or possessing with intent to distribute marijuana

Spears is set to appear in court next week to be arraigned on the above charges, but a trial date hasn’t been set yet.