Oscar-winning production designer to visit Washburn film class

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Production designer Rick Carter, winner of Best Production Design for “Lincoln,” poses in the press room during the Oscars held at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Academy award-winning production designer Rick Carter will be speaking to Washburn University film students on Tuesday.

Rick Carter is best known for his work with James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. He has worked on films such as Forrest Gump, The Post, Lincoln, Jurassic Park, Avatar, the Star Wars franchise, plus many more.

He won an Oscar in 2010 for Avatar and added a second in 2013 for Lincoln. He has a total of 11 other Academy nominations for art direction.

Carter will speak to the Film II class at Washburn, but the event is open to the public.

Carter will be introduced by Allan Holzman, an Emmy and Peabody award winner, who previously spoke at Washburn at the WIFI film festival in 2019.

Matt Nyquist, a film professor at Washburn University said he’s very excited about the opportunity.

“Rick Carter has worked on some of the biggest movies in a way that puts his work front and center, yet production design is something that is rarely taught. Washburn students will get to learn production design from an Oscar winner which is pretty special and will add another job to their potential employment.” Matt Nyquist, Washburn University film professor

Nyquist went on to add Rick Carter will focus on the modern aspects of production design and how it relates to the film industry as a whole.

If you are interested in listening to Rick Carter speak you can sign up here or visit the Facebook page.