An investigation has been opened into the recent death of a Goodyear employee in Topeka by OSHA.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirms with 27 News it has opened an investigation into a recent death at the Topeka Goodyear plant.

The administration opened an investigation Monday, Sept. 26. It has six months to complete the investigation by federal law, according to Scott Allen, an OSHA spokesperson. Compliance officers will be conducting interviews with the employer and various employees to learn if Goodyear was following standards and regulations at the time of the death.

OSHA has investigated the Topeka Goodyear plant location seven times since 2017 with two ending in violations, according to the US Department of Labor.

Tuesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 59-year-old Timothy Edward Cole. Deputies, AMR and the Soldier Township Fire Department responded to the scene. Cole was later pronounced dead at a Topeka hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We deeply regret that a fatality occurred this morning at the Goodyear-Topeka plant,” said Barbara Hatala, a Goodyear spokesperson. “Our thoughts are with our co-worker and his family and colleagues. At Goodyear, the safety of our associates is always our first priority. We are conducting an internal investigation and will fully cooperate with outside authorities.”