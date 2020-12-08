Ottawa County Municipal Court will end all in-person appearances

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ottawa Municipal Court will cease in-person appearances effective immediately until February 3, 2021.

The move was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released by the court on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the court said it will continue to resolve cases during this time by phone or mail.

As to outstanding warrants, the court gives discretion to all law enforcement

officers that they may execute the warrant and have the person taken into

custody, or in the alternative, may obtain from the individual their current address

and phone number, provide that information to court staff, and court staff will notify

the court, have the warrant withdrawn, and send the individual a notice to appear

for a date after February 3, 2021. Ottawa County Municipal Court

Officers can still arrest individuals for municipal offenses if the officer feels the safety of the individual or community is at risk.

In the statement the Municipal Court would still like the public to know that payments can accepted on-line and any questions about current cases can be addressed by contacting the court at 785-242-5333.