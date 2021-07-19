Ottawa DARE Camp cancelled, police cite dwindling staff, cancellations

OTTAWA (KSNT) – The Ottawa Police Department announced Monday that for only the second time in 35 years they will not hold a DARE Camp.

“This decision was not made lightly, and our staff wishes the camp could go on,” the department said in a press release.

Police site not enough volunteer medical staff and a “growing number of cancellations.”

“Many campers require prescribed medication throughout the camp and the department has always had multiple registered nurses on-duty every hour camp is in session. This year, those volunteers were not available in the same number needed to keep campers safe.” Police Chief Adam Weingartner said “DARE Camp is as important to our staff as it is to the students who completed the DARE curriculum. Last year it was tough to deliver this news, this year it is even more disappointing. I am sorry we cannot hold camp and we look forward to making the next DARE Camp the best yet.”

Authorities said they had developed a strong coronavirus mitigation plan and believed the camp would have been safe.

Police encourage those who have not been vaccinated to do so.