OTTAWA (KSNT) – The City of Ottawa has announced that the 2022 Chautauqua Festival has been forced to make some changes this year due to supply chain problems.

In a video release, Tiffany Evans, the Co-Chair of the Chautauqua Festival Committee, explained the current situation surrounding the festival.

“As you know, many products have seen supply chain issues over the past two years and that affects the fireworks industry as well,” Evans said. “Early this year, our distributor let us know that there was a chance fireworks wouldn’t arrive in the U.S. in time for a 4th of July display. By early spring, we were told that some items would be here, just not everything.”

She went on to say that the city was unable to get ahold of any fireworks after receiving the bad news last week. The shortage of fireworks has forced the city to cancel its plans for a firework show on July 4th. However, Evans said that locals should instead look forward to Sept. 4, 2022, for a Labor Day celebration instead.

“Though it won’t be on the 4th of July, we promise to give you a display that you are proud to attend,” Evans said.