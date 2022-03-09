OTTAWA (KSNT) – A 78-year-old Ottawa man is missing and the police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

The Ottawa Police Department is searching for William “Bill” Pickering, 78, who was last seen walking near 8th and Lincoln in Ottawa at 9:15 a.m. this morning.

Pickering has a medical condition that requires care, according to a statement from the Ottawa Police Department. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Pickering was last seen wearing all black or gray clothes.

If you spot Pickering, the police would like you to call 911 or the Ottawa Police Department at (785) 242-1700.