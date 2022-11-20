TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ottawa Police Department are warning residents about false Facebook posts.

The OPD say there have been several posts to community pages with false information within the area. OPD posted a screenshot of a post claiming to be a silver alert, but OPD says it was not true.

The police department is warning people not to share posts unless the post was made by someone they know. When in doubt, OPD said to call local law enforcement to ask about missing persons.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.