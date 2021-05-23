Our Lady of Guadalupe holds monthly food sale in lieu of Fiesta Mexicana

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Our Lady of Guadalupe held their monthly Fiesta Mexicana food sale Saturday, to make up for the annual Fiesta Mexicana that the church couldn’t hold in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19.

Menu items include tacos, tostadas and burritos. Fiesta Mexicana officials said they will have their famous tamales and enchiladas during their food sale in July.

“With the size of the event that Fiesta is we still can’t really go back into what we do,” Jackie Rangel, food chair of Fiesta said. “But we are really praying that next year returns to the full blown Fiesta.”

The next food sale is on June 25 and 26. The July fundraiser will be July 14 through 17.