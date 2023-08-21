TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy says it is prepared to tackle the continued presence of high temperatures across its coverage area amid record heat.

Courtney Lewis with Evergy said in a press release that extreme heat has placed a higher demand on the power company as people lean on their air conditioners to provide relief. Lewis said Evergy is ready to keep up with its customers’ needs during the heat wave.

“Our system is reliable,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “Evergy performs seasonal maintenance work on its power plants and transmission and distribution systems during mild weather to help prepare them to meet customer needs during the hot summer months. While we have seen some outages over the past few days, it’s been within normal expectations for extremely hot weather. Crews are responding quickly to restore power when outages occur.”

Many areas of Kansas saw record-breaking heat over the past few days with places like Topeka setting new records for highest heat index temperatures ever recorded. The hot weather also resulted in five people being hospitalized during the Garmin Air Show in Gardner.

Lewis shared the following list of tips homeowners can use to cool or prevent adding heat to their homes at this time:

Use small appliances when cooking. Ovens give off heat that makes it more difficult to keep your home cool. Appliances like microwaves, crockpots or air fryers use less energy.

Keep blinds, shades and/or curtains closed to block sunlight during the hottest part of the day. This is especially important for south or west-facing windows.

Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down. Remember to turn ceiling fans off when you leave the room.

Prevent cool air from leaving through an exterior door by putting a draft stopper to block gaps at the threshold, adding weather stripping inside door frames or attaching a door seal to the bottom of the door.

Ensure that HVAC filters have been changed. By changing them every three months, homeowners can keep air flowing properly and ensure furnaces and air conditioners are working efficiently.

Lewis said Evergy customers can report power outages online or by calling 888-544-4852. Those who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to seek out cooling centers.