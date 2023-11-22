TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those planning to be out and about on Thanksgiving Day, here’s a list of local retailers and shops that will and will not be open for business.

Gas Stations:

Gas station pumps will remain open all hours of the day as usual, but times differ for store lobbies at various locations. Station lobbies in the Topeka area that will be open Thanksgiving Day include:

Phillips 66 (All Locations). Employees from multiple stations say Phillips locations will be open, but their hours may vary on location.

BP (All locations but one.) Store employees at multiple stations confirm most locations will be open, but all have varying hours. Some will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., others from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Employees say all 24 hours locations will be open as well.

Love’s (All locations). A store employee confirmed all locations in Topeka will be open 24 hours.

Amoco (All locations). Store employees confirm multiple lobbies will be open, but all have varying hours.

Murphy USA (1531 SW Wanamaker Rd). A Murphy’s employee confirmed this location will be open 5 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Dillon’s Fuel Center (All locations). A fuel center employee says the fuel centers will close when Dillon’s stores close on Thanksgiving. Fuel centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kwik Shop (All locations). A Kwik Shop employee said all locations will be open to some capacity on Thanksgiving. Smaller stores close overnight, but multiple 24 hour locations will remain open all day.

Conoco (3101 SW 29th St). A store employee confirms this location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gas station lobbies in Topeka that will be closed Thursday include:

Shell (4300 SW 21st Street)

Sam’s Club Fuel Center (6299 SW Huntoon Street)

BP (3120 SW Gage Blvd)

Retailers and grocery stores:

Retailers and grocery stores that will be open Thursday include:

Dillon’s (All locations). Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy (3901 SW 21st St) 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CVS store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Retailers and grocery stores that will be closed Thursday include:

Walmart (All locations)

Target (2120 SW Wanamaker Rd)

PetSmart (2020 SW Westport Dr)

Sam’s Club (1401 SW Wanamaker Rd)

CVS Pharmacy (2835 SW Wanamaker Rd).

Walgreens (All locations)

Hy-Vee (2951 SW Wanamaker Rd)

Home Depot (5900 SW Huntoon Street)

Lowe’s (1621 SW Arvonia Place)

TJ Maxx (2170 SW Wanamaker Rd)

Ross (1930 SW Wanamaker Rd)

Hobby Lobby (1900 SW Wanamaker Rd)

Michael’s (2040 SW Wanamaker Rd)

Kansas Sampler (5918 SW 21st Street)

Dick’s Sporting Goods (5900 SW Huntoon Street)

West Ridge Mall (1801 SW Wanamaker Rd)

Liquor Stores

Kansas state law prevents retail liquor stores from selling alcoholic liquor and cereal malt beverages on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Easter, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Restaurants

To see a list of restaurants in Topeka that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and their hours, click here.

If you know of any stores or retailers that are open on Thanksgiving that should be added to this list, you can send an email to caroline.soro@ksnt.com.