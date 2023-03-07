MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Crews battled a fire that threatened structures, outbuildings and burned 300 acres of grassland in Riley County over the weekend.

“This was a fast-moving fire that threatened multiple homes,” said Riley County Fire District #1 Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “We could have seen millions of dollars in damage without the aid of volunteer firefighters and mutual aid crews. It could have been truly devastating for the community.”

On Saturday, a permitted outdoor burn got out of control, prompting local residents to call 911, according to a press release from Riley County Public Information Officer Vivienne Leyva. The fire threatened an area of Deep Creek Road.

Mutual aid from Wabaunsee County and Manhattan joined nearly 30 Riley County firefighters in fighting the fire. They were able to get it under control about two hours and remained on scene to monitor hot spots.

No people or livestock were hurt and no property was damaged.

Outdoor burn permit holders are reminded they are responsible for fires they set and any potential damage caused by smoke the fires produce. To safely conduct an outdoor burn, residents must first contact Riley County Emergency Management at (785) 537-6333 to apply for a burn permit.