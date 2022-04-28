TOPEKA (KSNT) – A controlled burn that turned into a wildfire in April 26 is now fully contained according to firefighters with the Riley County Fire District #1.

An estimated 45 acres of public land were scorched in the fire. Through the efforts of professional and volunteer firefighters, the blaze was successfully contained. No injuries have been reported, no animals were lost and no structures were damaged.

Firefighters caution some smoke will still be visible in the area for several days to come. However, area residents who see large amounts of smoke are advised to call 911.

Two trucks and three volunteer firefighters responded to the threat. They were able to create backburns to protect nearby structures.

The Riley County Fire District #1 emphasized the aid of volunteer firefighters made a big difference when containing the wildfire and they are currently looking for more people to volunteer. Those who are interested in helping out can click this this link to learn more.