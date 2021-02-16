Outage map: 86K without power in second day of Evergy blackouts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 86,710 Evergy customers are without power Tuesday morning, according to the electric company’s outage map.

Kansas is seeing its second day of controlled outages because electricity providers are facing generating issues from the cold. Supply can’t keep up with demand from energy customers.

View a live look at the Evergy outage map below to check for outages rolling through the region.

The Southwest Power Pool, which provides electrical grid coverage for the region with Evergy, declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 Monday morning. Evergy resorted to controlled blackouts when the SPP told it to cut power usage to prevent further and uncontrolled power outages.

Kansas Corporation Commission Chairman Andrew French told Kansans later Monday that they could see additional controlled blackouts Tuesday morning as customers use a large amount of electricity in the morning. The controlled blackouts initiated by Evergy and the SPP are a preventative measure to avoid longer, uncontrolled power outages.