TOPEKA (KSNT) – There are several small outages in the greater Topeka area that are affecting not only customers but traffic Friday morning.

A traffic light at 17th Street and Washburn was down during the early morning commute but is believed to be working again around 8:45 a.m. Friday, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The Evergy outage map is indicating small outages near SW 6th Avenue and SW Tyler where 17 customers were affected as of 8:45 Friday morning. The report for that area came in at 5:36 a.m.

The map shows fewer than five customers were affected by a power outage on SW Shunga Dr. just west of SW Burlingame in Topeka.

Power is expected to be restored for customers near SW James and SW 25th Street by 9:45 a.m., according to Evergy.

The Evergy outage map is reporting there are fewer than five customers each affected in several areas including near SW Gage and SW 45th Street, on SW Topeka Blvd, just north of the Kansas turnpike and residents near SW Wood Valley Drive.

Twenty-seven customers are affected by an outage near NE 31st Street to Detlor and parts of Anderson Road, according to the outage map at 8:40 a.m.

Evergy is reporting there at 97 active outages with a total of 1,389 customers affected following a storm that saw lightning and heavy rains just before sunrise.

At this time, most outages are being evaluated, according to the Evergy website.