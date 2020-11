Photos sent to KSNT News Thursday morning show a grass fire approaching a west Topeka hotel. Management at Homewood Suites off of Southwest Drury Lane confirmed it evacuated the hotel guests at 3:30 a.m. for about 45 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Matt Mason)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has issued a stern warning to residents, burning today is “not allowed.”

The outdoor fire danger remains extremely high according to the departments Facebook post.

An early morning grass fire in Topeka forced the evacuation of a west Topeka hotel. Officials still do not know the cause of that fire.

Burning is also not allowed in Pottawatomie County today, Nov. 19.

An early morning fire forced the evacuation of a west Topeka hotel. (Photo by Matt Mason)

On Wednesday, fire departments worked several large fire in Jackson County.