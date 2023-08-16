TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local park officials are encouraging people to sign up for “Outdoor Hour” experiences arriving later this year.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is offering fishing and environmental exploration programs through the fall of 2023. The programs run for one hour each from noon to 1 p.m. and take participants to different outdoor areas and parks in the county.

Each Outdoor Hour program combines fishing with an activity and are open to people of all ages. A social post from parks and rec shows four upcoming Outdoor Hour experiences planned for the following four dates:

Aug. 29 – Fishing at Reynolds Lodge and Aquatic Ecology

Sept. 12 – Fishing at Clarion Woods and tree identification

Oct. 10 – Fishing at Central Park and local history

Nov. 14 – Fishing at the Heated Fishing dock at Lake Shawnee and birdwatching

To register for the program or to find out more about it, click here. Registration costs $3 per person.